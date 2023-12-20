Rhea Ripley’s “ex” sends another flirty message following RAW

Rhea Ripley's "ex" has sent another flirtatious message to the Women's World Champion following WWE RAW. The "ex" in discussion here is Cathy Kelley.

Ripley has had the best year of her career in 2023 by far. She started it off on a high note by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match after being the first entrant. She eliminated Liv Morgan to win the match and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.

The 27-year-old is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life, and has an on-screen romance with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio on WWE television. However, The Eradicator has also been seen flirting with ring announcer Samantha Irvin and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram story today to share a screenshot of her comment on a post by Sportskeeda Wrestling being labeled as "sensitive content". Sportskeeda Wrestling shared a post on Instagram of the two selfies taken by Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley that broke the internet recently.

A fan commented that Ripley would eat Kelley up, and the SmackDown interviewer hilariously claimed that was what she was going for. Her comment was labeled as "sensitive content" on social media, and Kelley took to her Instagram story to share her reaction.

"It's me. I am the sensitive content," she wrote.

Kelley reacts to being labeled as "sensitive content" on X

WWE veteran slams Rhea Ripley's acting on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of Rhea Ripley's acting last night on the red brand.

Speaking on Sporstkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized Ripley's acting during the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match last night on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day were able to defeat The Creed Brothers to retain their titles, and Ripley attempted to interfere several times during the match.

"Let’s just be honest. You got Finn Balor who is so small, and then he talks like the leprechaun from Lucky Charms. That doesn’t work in a group. Then you have Rhea Ripley, every single week, her acting is not good and every single week, she takes over in the back. They are afraid of her bro. A woman 5’2 gets her up on her shoulder and Rhea Ripley is like [flails arms]. Does anybody see how ridiculous that is? Am I the only one who sees it absolutely ridiculous? I said it all along, Damian Priest has to be a star, and you have him in the wrong wrong place." [From 41:13 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the most popular stars on the entire roster and is in the middle of an impressive reign as Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator is still the champion heading into WWE WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

