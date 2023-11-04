"Rhea Ripley's in grave danger," "The end of Mami is near" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on 3-time champion

Rhea Ripley has terrorized the women's division on WWE RAW for weeks, and there seems to be no stopping Mami as the Women's World Champion. Fans recently reacted to a new report regarding the potential return of the 3-time champion which could happen soon.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley focused on blindsiding her opponents instead of competing against them inside the squared circle. Several stars were oblivious at first when Mami sneak attacked them, including Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was written off weekly television after Mami's attack.

In reality, Liv Morgan was dealing with a shoulder injury, and it was unclear when she would return. A new report from WON suggests that Morgan is expected to return to WWE sooner than expected. The fans are excited about her return and reacted to the positive report.

Fans have already pitched several ideas for her return where they want to see her dethrone Rhea Ripley. It's unclear when she will return to weekly television yet, and if she will go after Mami and the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley talks about her post-WWE retirement plans

Rhea Ripley has achieved a lot more than many aspiring wrestlers in WWE, and out of the promotion, dream for their respective careers. Mami's career has taken her to new heights each year, and it seems like there's no stopping her.

Regardless of the success inside the ring, Mami already has plans for her retirement. Speaking on Chasing Glory podcast, the current Women's World Champion once discussed her retirement plans following WWE. Check it out:

"Oh man, that's a really tough question. I guess glory just means, like, knowing that I did my best, and I got as far as I could. I say it all of the time – I don't have many goals in this business 'cause I just want to see how far I can get. I feel like once my career is all done and dusted, and I've done everything I could have possibly done, then that's my glory. Then I can live, and have a normal life, and go have kids. I love wrestling, but when that day comes, I'm going back home and I'm starting a family," she said.

Ripley is engaged to former WWE, and current AEW star, Buddy Matthew of the House of Black.

Do you want to see Mami vs. Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

