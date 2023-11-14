Rhea Ripley's single-worded message after shaking hands with newest member of Judgment Day

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw two new members officially added to The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley took to social media to welcome one of the latest members of the faction after shaking hands with him on the show.

The fearsome faction has been in pursuit of adding superstars to its group and growing even stronger day after day. In the opening segment of the red brand, Damian Priest accepted JD McDonagh as one of their own, officially making him a part of the faction.

In the main event, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. During the closing moments of the match, the WWE Universe witnessed Drew McIntyre interfere and hit Jey Uso with the Claymore Kick. Finn Balor capitalized on the situation and pinned Jey to retain the titles.

Before the show came to a close, Rhea Ripley walked out to the ramp to welcome The Scottish Warrior to the fearsome faction. The two WWE Superstars shook hands before the show went off-air, confirming McIntyre's alliance with The Judgment Day. Mami took to Twitter to send a message to the newest member of the group.

"hello," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

How did Rhea Ripley react to JD McDonagh joining The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh have had their differences over the past few months. The two sides have been through quite a journey, with McDonagh always trying to help the faction in any way he can.

Rhea Ripley, among other members of the stable, has had her share of differences with McDonagh. She went rogue on him when he cost Damian Priest and Finn Balor the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023 when he accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

On this week's show, Damian Priest announced that JD McDonagh was officially a part of the stable and welcomed him to the group. Mami took to Twitter to welcome the 33-year-old star in her own fashion. Check out her tweet here.

Do you think Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh would be able to add to The Judgment Day's firepower? Sound off in the comments section below!

