Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and many more stars react to rare Nia Jax personal life update

Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and many more have reacted to a rare personal update from WWE RAW star Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 but came up short.

Becky Lynch battled Nia Jax in a singles match last night on WWE RAW. However, Liv Morgan interfered in the match to end the bout in a disqualification. Lynch and Morgan then argued backstage and will be facing each other next week. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley overheard the argument and laughed in The Man's face last night on the red brand. Jax took to social media recently to share that she needed a hike and shared an image of her posing in the wilderness on her Instagram.

Tiffany Stratton, Kayla Braxton, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Maxxine Dupri commented on her post. Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné), Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, and many more stars liked the post as seen in the image below.

Nia Jax reveals she wants to face 26-year-old WWE NXT star

Nia Jax recently disclosed that she is impressed with Lash Legend on WWE NXT and would like to face her in a match someday. Lash Legend is currently a part of the Meta-Four faction, which includes Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jax named Lash Legend as someone who could become a star down the line. The veteran added that she would like to get in the ring with her as well.

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her." [1:56 onwards]

Nia Jax returned to the company last September and has been impressive so far since then. She made an impact in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January before being eliminated by Jade Cargill.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 39-year-old moving forward following her loss to Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

