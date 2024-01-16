Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, Mia Yim, and several other names react to WWE Superstars' hilarious update ahead of RAW

The weather has been a hot topic of conversation in WWE over the past week. Many fans were worried that there would be several names missing from SmackDown, given the snowy weather conditions in Nebraska.

Bayley was part of a hilarious update ahead of SmackDown, where she admitted to taking a tumble in the snow in front of tag team Pretty Deadly. Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, the snowy weather conditions are once again causing some problems for superstars as Shayna Baszler recently shared the fact that she had to defrost her car with a towel.

The former Women's Champion laughed at the fact that she didn't have a brush or scraper to clean off her car, but it still didn't seem to phase her. Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim. Sasha Banks, Tegan Nox, Renee Paquette Valhalla, and former Superstar Aliyah have all liked the post, whilst Yim also commented with a laughing emoji.

It seems that Baszler is about to head out to tonight's RAW and is one of several stars braving the current conditions since snow appears to be causing issues all over America.

Shayna Baszler is now part of a tag team with Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler is a former Women's Champion, but she has been pushed into the Women's Tag Team Division in recent years. After teaming with Nia Jax, she has recently joined forces with Zoey Stark after the two women had a brief feud.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions would be no match for Baszler and Stark if they were handed a shot at the titles, but the two women still await their shot.

Baszler has been overlooked by WWE for much of her career despite being the woman who defeated Ronda Rousey last year and sent her packing from the company. Rousey has since begun wrestling for companies outside of WWE, and after putting Baszler over, WWE has done nothing with her momentum.

Do you think Shayna Baszler deserves a push on Monday Night RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

