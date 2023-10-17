Rhea Ripley sends 4-word message after The Judgment Day controversially wins championship on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a four-word message after The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest controversially won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of RAW.

This week's Monday Night RAW ended controversially as Priest and Balor walked away with the tag team championship after defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. During the bout, it seemed like the duo had an upper hand against The Judgment Day.

However, during the last stages of the match, Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere to attack Jey while the referee was distracted, which helped The Judgment Day win back the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

After the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message indicating that her faction runs all of WWE.

"WE RUN THIS SH**!!!" Ripley wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley's match also ended controversially on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley went in a bout against Shayna Baszler after last week's shenanigans. Both showed a great display of strength throughout the contest. However, the match ended in the favor of The Eradicator after several interferences.

Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark started a brawl outside the ring. After that, Stark came inside the ropes and attacked Ripley, which ended the match in a DQ win for Mami.

Later in the show, The Eradicator was seen in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, where she demanded the RAW General Manager to get the Women's division in order or she would do that herself.

However, Pearce had enough of Ripley and announced a Fatal Five-Way match for WWE Crown Jewel, where Mami will defend her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day member and if we will see a title change at Crown Jewel.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will defend her title in a Fatal Five-Way match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.