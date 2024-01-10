Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message after Judgment Day's backstage segment on RAW

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a five-word message after The Judgment Day's backstage segment on this week's RAW.

On RAW, The Judgment Day was involved in multiple segments. Ripley confronted Nia Jax. Meanwhile, Finn Balor lost to Tommaso Ciampa as DIY set their sights on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to a backstage segment and expressed her displeasure for the "crappy TV" in The Judgment Day's clubhouse.

"The crappy old a** TV," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley clarified that R-Truth is not part of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently made it official that R-Truth is not a part of The Judgment Day and apologized to the WWE Universe.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion briefly discussed The Awesome Truth reunion. She further asked the duo of The Miz and Truth to stay away from The Judgment Day. Ripley said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Rhea Ripley is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Ivy Nile. Her next championship defense could be against Nia Jax, who defeated Becky Lynch at WWE RAW Day 1.

