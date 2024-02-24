Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message to her rival ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is seemingly ready for the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. She recently posted a message on social media expressing her excitement about her match on the show.

Elimination Chamber will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The event will feature many blockbuster matches, including Ripley's Women's World Title defense against Nia Jax. The Eradicator's stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will also put their gold on the line against New Catch Republic.

Besides the abovementioned matches, the men's and women's Elimination Chamber bouts will also take place on Saturday. Top names like Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre will be in action in their respective contests.

On Twitter, Ripley seemingly mentioned that she was ready to take on Nia Jax in front of Australian fans in Perth:

"Today is the MF'n DAY! #WWEChamber [emoji]," she wrote.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Teddy Long shared his honest opinion regarding Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax's match at Elimination Chamber

WWE legend Teddy Long has shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax's upcoming match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer said The Eradicator had cemented her position in the company and Jax should defeat her in Australia:

Long added that Jax was a formidable character, and he wanted her to secure the Women's World Title:

"Well, you know that's another one that's, like we said back in the day, just too close to call. We got Rhea Ripley, that's certainly an outstanding competitor, man. This woman here has certainly made a name for herself, and she did it all on her own (...) But you gotta look at Nia Jax, man. She is triple tough. And she wants the chance at the title, too. So this one here is certainly gonna be one. I don't know (...) But I would like to see Nia come out on top because I haven't seen her with a title." [12:37 onwards]

It will be exciting to see if Jax can dethrone Ripley at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

It will be exciting to see if Jax can dethrone Ripley at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.