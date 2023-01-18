Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message after confrontation with The Bloodline on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to the rest of the roster after The Judgment Day's confrontation with The Bloodline on RAW.

The two villainous factions came face-to-face on the latest episode of the red brand ahead of the RAW Tag Team title match between them next week. An exchange of words from both sides was followed by a confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio. However, Ripley soon inserted herself between the two men and had a staredown with Bloodline's Enforcer.

The war of words turned into a physical altercation between the two groups after Dominik hit Solo with a forearm. Mustafa Ali then attacked the former NXT star from behind to end the segment.

The two sides have been trading jabs on social media since their confrontation. The Eradicator also recently sent out a message stating that The Judgment Day runs the company.

"We run this sh*t," Ripley tweeted.

How did the WWE Universe react to Rhea Ripley's confrontation with The Bloodline member?

Rhea Ripley has been a menace for the rest of the WWE roster over the last few months. The 26-year-old has time and time again gotten involved in The Judgment Day matches, tipping the scales in their favor.

She has also stepped up to numerous male stars recently and even delivered a slam to Luke Gallows, showcasing her impressive strength. Rhea has also defeated Akira Tozawa in the past.

The Eradicator's face-off with Solo Sikoa caught the attention of fans, with many suggesting an intergender match between the two powerhouses.

The Bloodline has been unstoppable since its formation a few years back. However, the group seems to have met its match as The Judgment Day stepped up to them on RAW.

While Roman Reigns' faction still has a numbers advantage, Rhea Ripley's presence could certainly even the odds. Many fans have also speculated that the SmackDown stable could add a returning Naomi to their ranks to deal with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Who do you think will win between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline next week on RAW? Sound off below, and let us know!

