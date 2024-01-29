Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message after WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a four-word message following the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At the show, Ripley was not scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship. However, The Eradicator did keep a close eye on the 30-Women Royal Rumble Match, won by Bayley.

Taking to Twitter/X, she responded to Kelley's post of her and Samantha Irvin's photos from Royal Rumble. Ripley sent a four-word message.

"How did you know?" Ripley in response to Kelley's tweet

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion. She defeated Charlotte Flair to win the title before being crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion.

The Eradicator has successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and other top names.

Ripley is expected to be in action at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. The show will take place in Perth, Australia.

Bayley responded to Rhea Ripley following the Royal Rumble

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, last eliminating Liv Morgan. The Role Model seemingly has her sights set on Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley claimed she is already 1-0 in an Iron Woman Match. Back in 2015, at NXT TakeOver: Respect, Bayle defeated Sasha Banks in a 30-minute Iron Woman Match.

"I’m 1-0 in that match. (It was the first women’s main event on a PLE ever). Let’s go 👹," wrote Bayley.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Despite Bayley hinting at going after Ripley's championship, there has also been a lot of tension between her and the rest of the Damage CTRL.

Interestingly enough, Bayley's stablemate, IYO SKY, is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. The Role Model could potentially end up challenging SKY for the title.

Should Bayley challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.