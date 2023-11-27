Rhea Ripley sends message to Randy Orton following WWE return

Rhea Ripley was a major part of Randy Orton's WWE return at Survivor Series since she was set to help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract before The Viper made his way out to the ring.

Ripley was left in a state of shock as Orton helped Cody Rhodes and his team to dominate the match and take the victory. After the show ended, Ripley was seen having a confrontation with Randy Orton on the entrance ramp before she sent a message to him on Twitter.

WWE tweeted to note that The Viper was back, and Ripley sent the wave emoji as a way to welcome him.

Expand Tweet

After what she saw last night at Survivor Series, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to assume that Ripley would be open to welcoming Randy Orton into The Judgment Day.

Will Rhea Ripley recruit Randy Orton following his WWE return?

The Judgment Day's game plan last night appeared to be a simple hope that Randy Orton wouldn't show up. Damian Priest looked to be trying to contact him all week after the announcement on RAW, but it seems that he was unable to talk The Viper out of being part of the match.

Ripley has a way with words, and it could take her speaking to Orton to remind him of his former persona and why he would be a much better fit as part of Judgment Day. It's clear that Ripley knows how to lead her team to championships, and Orton could be looking for that 15th world title.

Rhea Ripley's latest message appears to be looking to get Orton's attention, which could lead to an interesting interaction on RAW.

Do you think Randy Orton will choose to join The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here