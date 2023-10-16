Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to her WWE "girlfriends"

Over the years, Rhea Ripley has teamed up with several WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan and A. S. H. Taking to social media, she recently sent a message to her "girlfriends."

Off-screen, The Eradicator has also developed interesting relationships with Cathy Kelley, Raquel Rodriguez, and long-term rival Zelina Vega. In fact, she is currently involved in a storyline with Big Mami Cool.

Taking to social media, a Twitter/X user highlighted Ripley's relationships with Morgan, Kelley, Rodriguez, and other WWE Superstars. The Eradicator had a one-word response to the same.

"Mami," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ripley's alliance with Morgan came to an end on the April 18, 2022, episode of RAW after she betrayed the 29-year-old and joined The Judgment Day.

However, she did win the Women's Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H. Ripley, and Nikki also eventually went their separate paths.

Rhea Ripley spoke about the targets she has as the WWE Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley opened up about the targets she has on her back as the reigning Women's World Champion.

During an interview with Sporting News Australia, The Eradicator spoke about Raquel Rodriguez, whom she defeated twice recently. She also addressed the returning Nia Jax, who attacked both Ripley and Rodriguez following their rematch.

Mami will be facing Shayna Baszler on this week's RAW, and she also briefly spoke about her opponent during the interview.

She said:

"Obviously, I have a target on my back. And I got Raquel Rodriguez trying to chase me down. I got Nia Jax trying to chase me down. I got Shayna Baszler now getting into the mix, which is keeping me quite occupied with the women's division."

Expand Tweet

Judging by WWE's direction, a Fatal Four-Way Match involving all four of these women could potentially take place at some point down the road.

Which Rhea Ripley WWE pairing did you enjoy the most? Sound off in the comment section below.