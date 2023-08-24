Rhea Ripley sends six-word warning to current WWE rival ahead of Payback

Rhea Ripley takes on Raquel Rodriguez next weekend at WWE Payback with the Women's World Championship on the line.

Last night on NXT, Rodriguez invaded her mixed tag team match against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria and cost her the match. She later went on to make it clear that she has The Eradicator's number and will get revenge at Payback.

Ripley had a simple response to her words on Twitter when she shared the following message.

"I'm going to make you suffer."

As of now, there is no stipulation announced for their match, but a lot that Ripley can do within the rules to follow through on this warning.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley appears to be the new leader of WWE's Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has been the voice of reason in the heel faction over the past few weeks as the issues between Damian Priest and Finn Balor have continued to develop. The Women's World Champion is the only main roster champion in the group and has asserted her dominance many times to ensure that the team remains on the same page.

This week on RAW, she once again stepped in to solve the issues between Balor and Priest, and Michael Cole noted that despite Ripley being one of the youngest members of the group, it seems that she is actually the leader.

Ripley's popularity has skyrocketed since joining The Judgment Day, and over the past few months, she has developed a lasting bond with Dominik Mysterio. The two stars continue to move around WWE brands and are considered to be one of the company's main power couples.

Outside of WWE, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his highschool sweetheart Marie whilst Ripley is engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy.

Do you think Raquel will defeat Rhea Ripley at Payback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot