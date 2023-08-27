Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to WWE personality after flirtatious moment at live event

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a two-word message to a WWE personality after a flirtatious moment between the two at a live event.

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She recently defended her championship against Natalya at the Cape Girardeau live event.

During the show, Ripely also shared a flirtatious moment with McKenzie Mitchell, who was the ring announcer of the night. Taking to Instagram stories, The Eradicator reflected on the same with a two-word message for Mitchell.

"Oh hey @mckenzienmitchell," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's upcoming match against Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley is regarded as one of the most dominant superstars, not just in the women's division but in all of WWE. She is set to defend the Women's World Championship at the upcoming Payback premium live event.

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently spoke about Ripley's upcoming match against Raquel Rodriguez. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter provided his predictions for the upcoming WWE PLE.

While Apter predicted a win for The Eradicator, he believes that it will be one of Ripley's toughest challenges to date. Apter said:

"I don't either. But the ferocity that [Raquel Rodriguez] has been showing is going to make this a brawl - it's going to be a Pier-Six Brawls that we used to talk about all the time. I think it's going to be really tough, and it's going to be one of [Rhea] Ripley's toughest matches."

Expand Tweet

Ripley and Rodriguez have been feuding with each other for weeks. Due to Ripley's actions, Rodriguez and her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The Eradicator then put Morgan out of action after she suffered a real-life injury.

Are you excited for Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense against Rodriguez? Sound off in the comment section below!