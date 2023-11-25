Rhea Ripley to start a new feud with 3-time champion after barking at male superstar on WWE SmackDown? Fans think so!

WWE fans have turned their attention to speculating that Rhea Ripley may soon start a feud with the three-time champion after she barked at a member of The Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week's of SmackDown, Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against newly recruited allies of Bobby Lashley - Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford.

Thanks to a huge assist from Mami, Balor and Priest retained their Tag Team Titles. As the contest neared its conclusion, Ripley's cunning interference proved decisive, allowing The Archer of Infamy and the former Universal Champion to seize victory with Balor's devastating Coup de Grace.

In the aftermath, Rhea Ripley unleashed a barrage of mockery directed at Ford, relentlessly taunting the defeated challenger. The Women's World Champion even barked at the 33-year-old male superstar, further solidifying The Judgment Day's dominant presence within the ring.

The WWE Universe was quick to connect the dots between Ripley's antagonistic behavior towards Montez Ford and a potential feud with his real-life wife, Bianca Belair (a two-time RAW Women's Champion & a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion).

Despite being husband and wife in real life, The EST and one-half of The Street Profits rarely interact on-screen. However, The Nightmare's audacious act of barking at Ford has ignited the wrestling world's belief that a captivating rivalry between the two women is on the horizon.

Rhea Ripley is thankful for one WWE Superstar on Thanksgiving

The WWE Women's World Champion, on the occasion of Thanksgiving day, took to social media and revealed that she was thankful for Dominik Mysterio.

It was Rhea Ripley who convinced young Mysterio to join The Judgment Day faction. The dynamic duo of Mami and her Latino Heat has been one of the most interesting on-screen storylines.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Nightmare expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio. However, true to her villainous persona, Ripley also couldn't resist taking a subtle dig at the Mysterio family.

Check out the tweet by the Women's World Champion:

"Thankful for @DomMysterio35 What are you thankful for? Happy Thanksgiving to the Mysterio Family Great memories!" she wrote.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series in Chicago. On the other hand, the men of The Judgment Day, with Drew McIntyre by their side, are set to collide against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in the WarGames match.

