Rhea Ripley takes a shot at CM Punk after his return at Survivor Series, hits the GTS in a resurfaced video

Rhea Ripley was at ringside during CM Punk's historic return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. In the aftermath of the show, she took a dig at The Best In The World.

Following the Men's WarGames match, the former AEW star made his triumphant return to WWE. He walked out to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe in Chicago and closed out a historic Survivor Series show.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley recalled an old video of her hitting Punk's finishing maneuver, the Go To Sleep. She further took a dig at the former WWE Champion by labeling herself as the "Best in the world."

"Best in the world," wrote Ripley.

Triple H commented on CM Punk's future and what lies ahead for him in WWE

Triple H has commented on CM Punk's future in WWE following his grand return at Survivor Series.

Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game stated that he was interested in witnessing what's next for Punk. He further claimed that Punk's return would guarantee a "thrill ride" for the WWE Universe.

Triple H said:

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

WWE has already confirmed that Punk will appear on this week's Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what plans the company has in store for him. A potential feud with Seth Rollins could be in the plans.

