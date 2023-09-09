"Rhea Ripley trembling"- Fans go wild after four-time Women's Champion teases in-ring return after over seven months

Rhea Ripley has been at the top of the WWE's women's division over the last year and a half, during which she has taken down a plentitude of female stars. However, the latest cryptic post from Beth Phoenix has sent fans into a frenzy, as many believe that the Hall of Famer could be a credible challenger for Mami.

Beth Phoenix has wrestled in occasional matches since hanging up her boots in 2012. She was quite involved in Edge's feud with The Judgment Day and even teamed up with her real-life husband to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

While many expected a singles match between Mami and The Glamazon to bring the rivalry to a close, this didn't come to fruition as the latter took another hiatus while Edge and Balor settled their differences at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match.

After months of inactivity, Beth Phoenix recently sent a three-word cryptic message, seemingly hinting at an in-ring return. The post caused a major uproar among fans, with many hoping for a singles match between Beth and Ripley.

Rhea Ripley defeated Beth Phoenix's former tag partner at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Rhea Ripley has firmly established herself as the top female star in the company. She has not lost a singles match in over a year and is currently in the middle of a dominant title reign. During this time, numerous women have stepped up to Mami but all have failed to usurp her.

Natalya, Beth Phoenix's former tag team partner, has also tried her luck against The Judgment Day star on multiple occasions, only to fall short every time. While the first match between the two at Night of Champions ended in a mere 70 seconds, the BOAT has been able to put up a better fight in subsequent matches.

The two recently faced off at Superstar Spectacle in India after Natalya defeated Zoey Stark in a #1 contender match. However, the Queen of Harts once again failed to secure a victory over Mami.

Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback, where Dominik Mysterio helped Ripley retain her title. The duo will face off once against on WWE RAW next week, where Dominik will be banned from ringside.

.Who do you think can take down Rhea Ripley in WWE? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

