Rhea Ripley tweets a four-word message ahead of segment with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send out a warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of their confrontation on SmackDown.

Following her historic 30-Woman Royal Rumble win, Ripley challenged The Queen to a match at WrestleMania 39. She will aim to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator sent out a final message, as she once again prepares to come face-to-face with Flair, whom she has faced in the past.

"Hello #Smackdown…Mami’s back," wrote Ripley.

On the final 2022 episode of SmackDown, Flair returned to challenge Ronda Rousey.

This led to an impromptu match between the two women, with The Queen once again winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Eric Bischoff recently praised Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently praised Rhea Ripley and claimed that she definitely has a long way to go in the professional wrestling business.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff stated that Ripley will only get better with time. He said:

"Rhea [Ripley] kinda came from out of nowhere. If she hears this I hope she doesn't take this the wrong way. She's just beginning to show us what she's capable of. She's going to grow, she's going to get better, and it takes time."

Earlier this year, Ripley put up one of the best performances in Royal Rumble history, entering the 30-Woman Rumble at #1. Eventually, it came down to Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Asuka as the final three competitors in the match. Morgan was the final competitor to get eliminated.

Ripley will be heading into this week's SmackDown on the back of a loss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, losing to Edge and Beth Phoenix in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

