Rhea Ripley is upset; says she wants to go home ahead of WWE show

Rhea Ripley has been at the center of quite a few major storylines over the last year in WWE. Being the Women's World Champion, the spotlight has been on her more than ever. Now, ahead of a major WWE live event, the star showed her frustration on Twitter, saying she wanted to go home.

Over the last week, WWE has been touring Canada. Ripley, being the champion, has performed several times. She has also made it clear that she does not really enjoy Canada, playing into her character as a heel.

The star sent out another tweet in character ahead of her performance in Laval in Quebec, Canada, tonight. Frustrated with having to perform in the country yet again, she said that she wanted to go home. It was clear that she was upset, even adding a maple leaf in the caption.

"I want to go home. 🙄🍁," Ripley wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The star is not yet done with Canada, though. Tomorrow, she will be part of WWE RAW, that's set to take place in Quebec City.

Rhea Ripley will also have to contend with the tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor that's been present since Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase. For the moment, the stars are still working together, but the coming weeks heading into Payback might change that.

With all of that, she will have to pull through for one more Canadian WWE show before they return to the States.

Rhea Ripley has been holding The Judgment Day together over the past few weeks in WWE

While Finn Balor and Damian Priest have not skipped any chance to take shots at one another, Ripley herself has been holding the faction together. By diffusing the tension time and again, she's made sure that they don't implode.

In the middle of this, she has also had to contend with Raquel Rodriguez after invoking the wrath of the latter. Rodriguez has been trying to exact revenge on The Nightmare after the champion injured her on an episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have also been making several appearances on NXT since the latter is the NXT North American Champion.

It's a testing time for both The Judgment Day and the women's champion.

Do you think Rhea Ripley faces a real threat in Raquel Rodriguez? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here