Rhea Ripley welcomes a new member to The Judgment Day

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently welcomed a new member to The Judgment Day after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is JD McDonagh.

McDonagh has been trying to get into the group for quite some time, but Damian Priest never liked the thought of the former NXT Superstar joining The Judgment Day. However, things changed during the latest edition of the red brand as JD McDonagh was accepted into the fearsome faction by none other than The Archer of Infamy himself after the rest of his teammates managed to convince him.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a message to her new teammate and welcomed him to the family.

"Welcome… Fam," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Screengrab of Rhea Ripley's tweet.

JD McDonagh is all set to team up with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor against a team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn for a Survivor Series Men's WarGames Match.

Another WWE Superstar could become Rhea Ripley's new Judgment Day teammate

As mentioned above, JD McDonagh has already been included in The Judgment Day. However, it seems like another WWE Superstar could become Rhea Ripley's new teammate.

The name in question is Drew McIntyre. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Scottish Warrior turned heel and helped Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Several rumors suggest that McIntyre could join the fearsome faction at some point and probably become their leader. Meanwhile, he could also be the fifth member of The Judgment Day's match against The American Nightmare's team at Survivor Series Men's WarGames Match.

Mami might have played a huge role in possibly recruiting the former WWE Champion. Following Drew McIntyre's interference in the main event, The Eradicator was seen smiling while shaking The Scottish Warrior's hand. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has in store for The Judgment Day in the near future.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre become Rhea Ripley's new teammate? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.