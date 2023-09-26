Rhea Ripley wishes Happy Birthday to her 'Terror Twin'

Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram story to wish her 'Terror Twin' on his birthday. The Women's World Champion shared a picture with the said twin.

Ripley is currently experiencing her best year in WWE. The Eradicator and her faction, The Judgment Day, have become an unstoppable force to deal with. Her Judgment Day ally, Damian Priest, turned 41 today.

Rhea Ripley sent an adorable birthday wish to Priest via her Instagram story. Mami shared a picture of her posing with The Judgment Day member inside the ring. The Women's World Champion referred to the 41-year-old WWE Superstar as her Terror Twin. The two share impeccable chemistry during live segments.

Check out the screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

"Happy Birthday to my Terror Twin! Te amo" Rhea wrote.

Rhea Ripley wished Damian Priest on his birthday

The Eradicator is currently out of action following an assault from Nia Jax a few weeks ago. WWE fans are eagerly waiting for Ripley to return and join her allies from The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley's title run has been a bit lackluster thus far

Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania 39. She defeated Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows to capture the then SmackDown Women's Championship.

Since then, the Aussie has successfully defended her title against the likes of Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez. The championship matches have been top-notch, but the buildup to the fights has been lackluster. Ripley never looked like losing her title at any point during these feuds.

The returning Nia Jax may be the perfect opponent for the current champion. Since coming back to RAW, the former WWE Women's Champion has been wreaking havoc through the roster. She seems like an actual threat to anyone in her vicinity. It would be interesting to see how things pan out between the two once Mami returns to WWE.

Will Rhea Ripley go after Nia Jax to settle the score? Sound off in the comments section below!