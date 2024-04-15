"Rhea's not gonna be happy about this" - Fans lose it after Dominik Mysterio invites WWE star to join Judgment Day 

Fans haven't been able to keep calm after Dominik Mysterio invited a top WWE star to join the Judgment Day. The performer invited is Logan Paul, who's the reigning United States Champion and competes on the SmackDown brand.

Judgment Day is a major force to be reckoned with on RAW, as both top titles of the brand are held by members of the stable. While Rhea Ripley has been the Women's World Champion for over a year, Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Title after cashing in his MITB contract at WrestleMania 40.

Plus, with names like Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh also in its ranks, Judgment Day is arguably the most powerful faction in all of WWE, especially after the disintegration of The Bloodline. Amid this, Dominik took to Twitter and shared a backstage picture of him shaking hands with Logan Paul. He seemingly invited Logan to join the stable in the caption.

While the US Champion himself seemed interested, fans have mixed feelings about it. Some pointed out that Rhea Ripley might not be too pleased with Dominik Mysterio making the offer to Logan Paul.

Many other fans expressed disappointment at the idea, mentioning they had little interest in seeing another addition to the Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio doesn't think Judgment Day will ever break up in WWE

In a recent interview, Dominik Mysterio was quizzed about the possibility of Judgment Day members going their separate ways. The former NXT North American Champion quashed this idea, saying he doesn't see the stable ever breaking up as they were more than just a group and were a "tight little family."

"Anyways, I don't think we have to worry about The Judgment Day breaking up, you know, like you said, we're a tight little family. We never thought we would mesh in the first place, and the fact that we did get to mesh and we're stronger now more than ever. I think it's going to be really hard to break us up at this point," said Mysterio.

Though there have been minor disagreements between its members, Judgment Day has never come close to legitimately breaking up.

Moreover, considering just how popular the faction is, despite being heels, it's unlikely WWE would ever dismantle it. However, more than anything else, it's the real-life camaraderie Judgment Day members share that makes it hard to imagine them turning on each other.

