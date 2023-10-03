"Rhodes family is feeling ucey" - Fans react to Brandi Rhodes' message to WWE star Jey Uso

Brandi Rhodes, wife of Cody Rhodes, has sent a message to Jey Uso on social media during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes has been one of the few people who have stood up for Jey Uso since the latter's arrival on Monday Night RAW. The duo has been a thorn in the Judgment Day's side for the last few weeks.

During this week's show, it was announced that The American Nightmare and Jey will be facing The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane later this week.

Brandi Rhodes has since reacted to this announcement and invited Jey to their family Thanksgiving Dinner.

"I think what I heard was...my husband and Jey Uso are about to become undisputed WWE tag team champs so I just wanted to go ahead and publicly invite Jey to Thanksgiving dinner if that's so. It's always a nice spread but family only, (except sometimes Ricky Starks)," Brandi wrote.

Fans have since reacted to Brandi's post and appreciated her gesture towards the former Bloodline member. Some fans have also taken notice of Ricky Starks being mentioned and speculated about the AEW star possibly moving to WWE.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can secure his first championship victory since his return last year.

