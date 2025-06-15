Rikishi announces another blockbuster WWE signing of real-life Bloodline member

The Bloodline has dominated the entire wrestling industry over the past few years, with twists and turns that keep on coming, keeping the story alive. Numerous names from the Samoan family have joined WWE over the past few years and have made their presence felt in one way or the other in The Bloodline Saga.

While the storyline has not been at the forefront since Roman Reigns’ Tribal Combat victory over Solo Sikoa earlier this year, the anticipation for a new name joining the picture has been massive. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has also been quite vocal about the storyline involving the legendary Anoa'i family.

The legend recently took to Instagram to announce the signing of yet another real-life Bloodline name, Journey Fatu, who joined the Stamford-based company's ID program, which could be the beginning of a massive start for the young Anoa'i.

"I your wwe hall of famer declare @journey_fatu to be #WweID from our academy @knokxpro. Ready," Rikishi wrote.

You can check out Rikishi’s Instagram post below:

The WWE ID program has proved to be a game-changer for numerous names in the industry. This could be the perfect way for Jacob Fatu's younger brother to make a name for himself and become another massive part of The Bloodline Saga.

Rikishi calls former Bloodline member a future Hall of Famer

There was an interesting turn at WWE Money in the Bank when Jacob Fatu attacked Solo Sikoa and prevented him from winning the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

During a recent edition of Rikishi's Off the Top podcast, the Hall of Famer addressed a potential storyline involving Fatu against Penta and Rey Fenix, stating that these stories could end up stealing the spotlight in the promotion. Further, the legend added that the right kind of opponents and storylines would undoubtedly make the former Bloodline member a future Hall of Famer.

"He can have a good match with Penta. He can have a good match with Rey [Fenix]. I think that can be a good high-flying psychology match. You got the beast versus the high-flyer. But the beast is a good high-flyer too. He can do it all, right? My point is you stick Jacob with the right guys, the right names, and the right angle, [and] you're looking at a future Hall of Famer," Rikishi said. [18:55-19:26]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Jacob Fatu’s journey on SmackDown has been incredible till now, and only time will tell what the future holds for him in the Stamford-based company.

