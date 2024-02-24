Rikishi seemingly chooses a side in The Bloodline war ahead of WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso invaded the show to cost his twin brother the Intercontinental Championship before beating him down following the match.

The two brothers have been at odds for several months, with Jimmy costing his brother at SummerSlam last year as well. Jey Uso has since been on RAW away from The Bloodline since he has made it clear that he is no longer a part of their story.

There have been rumors that Jimmy and Jey Uso could be set to collide at WrestleMania and that Rikishi could be a part of the match, which is why he has been sharing regular updates online. The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter ahead of SmackDown and shared a one-word message where it appeared that he was backing Jey:

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso has made it clear that "No Yeet" is his catchphrase to get back at his brother, but it seems that his father may not be a fan of his actions.

Jimmy Uso was fined for invading WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso wasn't the only Bloodline member to invade RAW this week. Solo Sikoa also went, seemingly at the request of Roman Reigns, to send a message to Cody Rhodes, which the Street Champion was able to translate.

Rhodes lost his first singles match on television since 2016 to Drew McIntyre on RAW because of the Tribal Heir's interference, but he has yet to be punished. Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, interfered in the match with Cody Rhodes, attacking his own brother and costing him a major title win. This led to Adam Pearce to reveal that he had been fined double following the show.

Expand Tweet

Hopefully, that's enough to stop him from heading to RAW in the future, but it may not be enough to stop Jey from retaliating following WWE's Elimination Chamber.

Do you think Jimmy will face his own brother at WrestleMania in April? Share your thoughts and match predictions in the comments section below.