Rikishi sends a message after Jade Cargill attacks Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber; is heartbroken

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 began on a shocking note as Jade Cargill made her return from injury to take out Naomi. Rikishi reacted to the same with a heartbroken message on social media.

Naomi was very close to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill before the latter was taken out in a backstage attack by a mysterious assailant. This led to the real-life Bloodline member replacing Cargill as Bianca's tag team partner and Women's Tag Team Champion. However, the former AEW star made her return at the Elimination Chamber, where she unleashed an attack on Naomi, confirming that it was the former women's champion who had taken her out.

Naomi's father-in-law, Rikishi, was heartbroken by the Big 3's breakup. He posted a picture with the trio on X/Twitter, along with a sad-face emoticon.

":(...#wwechamber," the legend wrote.

Triple H addressed the Jade Cargill storyline problem during the post-WWE Elimination Chamber press conference

Jade Cargill was written off WWE programming in November with a mysterious backstage attack. The storyline did not progress for months, with the only update coming last month when an anonymous tape implied that the former AEW star was taken out by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Triple H addressed the criticism of the storyline during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference. The WWE CCO noted that it was difficult to progress the storyline as Jade Cargill was injured, and there was no timeline for her return.

"I know sometimes that seemed like an odd build or odd storytelling the way it all went down over time. Sometimes, it's very difficult to do. It's very difficult to tell a story when you don't know the outcome that you have in front of you yet. Is she going to be back? Is she going to be back soon or really long? Like you just don't have any answers, so each week you're kicking the can down the road a little bit to see where you get to," he said.

Many had expected Bianca Belair to be Jade's mystery attacker. This could still turn out to be true as the EST looked flushed when her tag team partner made her return. However, Bianca won the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which means she will be competing for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

