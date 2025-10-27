  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rikishi sends a message to his sons amid tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso

Rikishi sends a message to his sons amid tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 07:31 GMT
Rikishi (left), The Usos (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rikishi (left), The Usos (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rikishi sent a message to his sons amid the tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Usos haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye, with Jey's recent shift in attitude.

Ad

Jey will challenge for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He earned his title shot after eliminating Jimmy Uso and a number of other superstars from a Battle Royal that took place on RAW. Jey will step into the ring with CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.

On social media, Rikishi sent a message and shared a photo that also featured The Usos. The Hall of Famer mentioned how proud he was of his sons, but reminded them that the work is far from done.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"God Is Amazing. Grateful to be alive. We share blessings today and forever more. I’m proud of my boys ( missing few more ) #FatuAnoai Stay safe and know theres More work to do .." wrote Rikishi.

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Check out Rikishi's post on Instagram:

Ad

Rikishi wasn't happy after Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended at the hands of Gunther. The decision didn't sit well with Jey's dad, Rikishi, who heavily criticized the decision.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi had this to say:

"We all know that's got to be nothing but the bag. Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man. Either somebody's taking too much Tylenol PM, that's writing this s**t, or you need to stay off the d**m Tylenol PM,"

Jey Uso will look to regain the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications