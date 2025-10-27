Rikishi sends a message to his sons amid tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso

Rikishi sent a message to his sons amid the tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Usos haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye, with Jey's recent shift in attitude.Jey will challenge for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He earned his title shot after eliminating Jimmy Uso and a number of other superstars from a Battle Royal that took place on RAW. Jey will step into the ring with CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.On social media, Rikishi sent a message and shared a photo that also featured The Usos. The Hall of Famer mentioned how proud he was of his sons, but reminded them that the work is far from done.&quot;God Is Amazing. Grateful to be alive. We share blessings today and forever more. I’m proud of my boys ( missing few more ) #FatuAnoai Stay safe and know theres More work to do ..&quot; wrote Rikishi.Check out Rikishi's post on Instagram:Rikishi wasn't happy after Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight ChampionshipJey Uso's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended at the hands of Gunther. The decision didn't sit well with Jey's dad, Rikishi, who heavily criticized the decision.Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi had this to say:&quot;We all know that's got to be nothing but the bag. Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man. Either somebody's taking too much Tylenol PM, that's writing this s**t, or you need to stay off the d**m Tylenol PM,&quot; Jey Uso will look to regain the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend.