"RIP your reign" - Fans troll Bianca Belair after confrontation on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair and Asuka had a wild interaction last night on WWE RAW that left the RAW Women's Champion shaken in the ring.

Asuka earned a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night at the Belle Centre. She defeated Nikki Cross last night on RAW as The EST was on the commentary for the match.

Belair got in the ring after the bell and raised the RAW Women's Championship in The Empress of Tomorrow's face. Asuka responded by making it seem like she was going to spit the infamous green mist in the champion's eyes, but it was a bluff. The challenger then belly-laughed in the champion's face as Belair was visibly flustered.

Earlier today, the RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to send out an image from last night's edition of the red brand. The photo was of her and Asuka in the ring with the caption "wrESTleMania".

Several WWE fans took the opportunity to troll the RAW Women's Champion and claimed that the 33-year-old would be losing the title at WrestleMania Hollywood.

WWE SmackDown star wants a feud against Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is a generational talent that has already defeated some of the best female superstars WWE has to offer. However, she has never had a complete storyline with The Queen, Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is set to battle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 but recently admitted that she wants to battle Bianca Belair sometime soon.

During a recent interview with The Daytona Beach News- Journal, The Queen stated that she wants to have a storyline against The EST down the line.

"Well, I've never had a program with Bianca [Belair]. It would have to be her," said Flair.

Bianca has run through every challenger that has stepped in her way since she captured the RAW Women's Championship last year at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if Asuka can somehow pull off the upset and put an end to Bianca's incredible title reign at WrestleMania 39.

