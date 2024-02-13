"Rock got the whole family on Demon time" - Fans react to Jey Uso slapping current WWE champion on RAW

The team of Jey Uso and The New Day faced Imperium in a six-man tag match during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Jey sealed the victory for his team with a diving splash onto Giovanni Vinci. However, a notable moment captured fans' attention during the match. When Gunther had Kofi Kingston in a Boston Crab, Jey Uso intervened, making the save by delivering a slap to The Ring General.

Check out the exact moment below:

Fans have since reacted to this moment, drawing comparisons to The Rock's slap on Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania 40 Press Conference held in Las Vegas last week. There's a humorous notion among many that the actions of Main Event Jey Uso might have been influenced by The Rock's recent reactions.

Check out the reactions below:

In a backstage segment later during the show, it was revealed that Gunther would defend his Intercontinental Championship against the former Bloodline member next week.

It will be intriguing to witness if Jey can achieve his objective of capturing a singles championship in WWE.

