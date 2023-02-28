"Roman ain't THAT heartless" - Twitter reacts to edited video of Roman Reigns taking shots at Cody Rhodes' late father Dusty Rhodes

The wrestling world on Twitter has reacted to an edited video of Roman Reigns taking shots at Cody Rhodes' late father, Dusty Rhodes.

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The American Nightmare will finally come face-to-face with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The two men are scheduled to face off at WrestleMania 39.

An edited clip of Reigns confronting Rhodes by taking shots at Dusty Rhodes has now gone viral on Twitter. In reaction, a large portion of fans defended The Tribal Chief, claiming that he wouldn't involve the Hall of Famer.

Check out the reactions from fans:

Earlier this year, Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble to earn himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He now has the chance to win his first world title at WrestleMania 39 by ending Reigns' historic run.

WWE legend D-Von Dudley recently praised Roman Reigns

WWE legend D-Von Dudley named Roman Reigns as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year' for 2022 at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, D-Von claimed that Reigns is exactly the type of superstar WWE was looking for.

"I'm gonna have to go with Roman Reigns and look at what's happening right now with The Bloodline, The Usos, Sami, and even Kevin Owens, that was thrown into the mix. There's no doubt that Roman Reigns was exactly what the WWE was looking for some years back when they tried to push him with The Rock, and the fans just weren't having it."

The legend continued that he doesn't think there is anybody who is as over as The Tribal Chief in the company.

"Now, fast forward to some years later, and they have exactly what they have been trying to do. He's one of the most over superstars in the business today. Right now, I don't think there's anybody as over Roman. He's clicking every cylinder, and as far as I'm concerned, he can't do anything wrong right now not only with the Bloodline storyline, but he's truly the head of the table."

Reigns will aim to continue his historic title run with another win at WrestleMania 39.

