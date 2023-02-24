Roman Reigns advertised for a huge WWE show featuring Cody Rhodes - Reports

Roman Reigns has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. However, he is currently advertised to appear on the Monday Night RAW taping in St. Louis, Missouri on 3/20.

A recent report from PWInisder has suggested the same. It also noted that The Tribal Chief is expected to appear on the 3/3 SmackDown taping in Washington, DC.

Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 is confirmed. The two men are expected to finally cross paths on the 3/20 RAW taping in St. Louis. So far, only Paul Heyman has interacted with The American Nightmare on WWE television.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is expected to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns vs. Rhodes will be the main event on the second night of this year's show and will close out WrestleMania Hollywood. Meltzer said:

''Reigns vs. Rhodes is expected to headline the second night. There is no decision on the main event past an internal feeling that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley right now is the favorite. If there is Usos vs. Zayn & Kevin Owens, one would think that would be the other favorite.''

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. https://t.co/0MKe1pUolO

Reigns is no stranger to headlining WWE's biggest annual show. Much like last year, he will aim to reign supreme at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, Reigns beat Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE Championships.

Meanwhile, Rhodes' goal will be to win his first World Championship in WWE and he wants to do it in an emphatic fashion. He returned at the Royal Rumble and won the 30-Man bout to confirm his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns retain or Cody Rhodes win at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes