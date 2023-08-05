"Roman Reigns' biggest nightmare is returning"- WWE Universe erupts after major name is spotted in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is set to face Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam. However, The Tribal Chief might have to keep an eye on Randy Orton as The Legend Killer was reportedly spotted in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam, and many believe he could return for retribution against the guy that took him out.

The 14-time World Champion has been on the sidelines for over a year. His last match was back in May 2022 when RK-Bro took on The Usos in a Tag Title unification match. The duo was brutally attacked by The Bloodline after the match, with Orton getting written off WWE programming as he needed time off to deal with lower back injuries.

It was recently reported that Randy Orton was spotted in Detroit ahead of this weekend's SummerSlam event. The news spread like wildfire on social media, as many have been hoping to see the star return to action after a huge setback. A few fans also discussed the possibility of The Legend Killer coming after Roman Reigns to settle the score between them.

Tribal(since day 1)Beast @tribalc21567196

#RomanReigns

#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wMEDqbsipg After beating Jey Uso at Summerslam, What if Randy Orton returns and give a RKO to Roman Reigns and end the show???

TppinFpp @Unbothe35952167 @ChandranTheMan Roman Reigns' biggest nightmare is returning

Solo Stan @topSoloStan @WrestleOps Roman Reigns needs to sleep with an eye open

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WrestleOps Orton returning and being the next big program for Roman would make sense since that was the original plan for the SummerSlam 2022 main event.

It should be noted that a recent report from Fightful stated that Randy is still not medically cleared to wrestle despite rumors of him being present in Detroit. However, he can certainly return to set up an angle or storyline for the future.

Roman Reigns last faced Randy Orton in WWE in 2015

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo were involved in a heated feud during the 'Authority' era. They also had their differences when Evolution was feuding with The Shield.

The last time The Tribal Chief and Orton locked horns in a singles match on TV was in 2015. The match ended in No Contest after outside interference.

The two have come a long way since then. While Roman Reigns is currently the hottest thing in pro wrestling and is on his way to cementing himself as one of the best ever, Randy Orton transitioned more into a mentor role before his hiatus. The Legend Killer's pairing with Matt Riddle was very well-received by fans and critics. However, the duo ended up dropping the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a winner takes all match.

The Usos are longer by Reigns' side, and Jey will be facing his own blood at WWE SummerSlam. A vulnerable Tribal Chief could be a perfect victim for The Viper.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here