"Roman Reigns body guards", Put them with Seth again" - Fans react to potential WWE return of former Tag Team Champions

There were a couple of reports about WWE's interest in bringing back the Authors of Pain recently. The WWE Universe has already expressed exhaustive ideas for the duo, with the possible return of the former Raw Tag Team Champions.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider, via Wrestle Zone, reported that there was interest within the company to bring back Akam and Rezar, as well as their former manager, Paul Ellering. Johnson added that the Authors of Pain will likely be on NXT and could make their return as soon as next month.

Fans on social media quickly begin thinking about how Triple H could use the Authors of Pain on their return. With The Usos seemingly out of The Bloodline, one fan thought that Akam and Rezer were the perfect replacements.

"Roman reigns body guards," the fan wrote.

This fan wants a reunion between Seth Rollins and AOP:

"Put them with Seth again if he losses the title in the coming months, loved it during the pandemic."

Another fan already booked a match for AOP at WrestleMania 40:

With reports of a potential return to NXT, this fan has a new stable in mind:

One fan is hoping for AOP's surprise return at Payback to confront Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn:

"Imagine the pop if they returned against KO and Sami at Payback. Hope they come back soon. Can't remember a tag team anything like them."

The Authors of Pain was a staple on NXT from 2016 to 2018, before they were called up to the main roster. They won the Raw Tag Team Championships seven months after their debut. They were, however, released from their contracts less than a year later, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors of Pain already re-signed with WWE last year?

According to Fightful Select (h/t TJR Wrestling), WWE has already re-signed the Authors of Pain in August last year. The pair were reportedly even on the company's internal travel list in May, but there has been no official confirmation at this time.

Before the AOP were released from their contracts, they served as enforcers for Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if the Akam and Rezar duo are really back, and if Triple H has any huge plans for them.

