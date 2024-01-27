Roman Reigns to confront another longest reigning WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns certainly has a full plate when it comes to the 2024 Royal Rumble. He'll defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

With the event taking place in Florida, The Tribal Chief could encounter another legendary champion. Who else could he find waiting for him at Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE Hall-of-Famer Hulk Hogan has been used in different vignettes in the past few weeks to hype the event. Hogan is also a native of Florida, and Royal Rumble this year emanates from St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Head of the Table has been inching ever closer to becoming the longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time, so Hogan and Reigns could have a segment together.

The Tribal Chief could eventually replace The Immortal One in the record books, so having a potential face-off at some point would make sense. WWE has also promoted that it has been 40 years of Hulkamania, so Royal Rumble 2024 would be a perfect spot for the historic confrontation to take place.

Generations may clash at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Long before The Tribal Chief began his current dominant run, Hulk Hogan was running wild on opponents in the 1980s and 1990s. The Hulkster essentially put WWF on the map globally and made professional wrestling a mainstream sport.

Because of his impact, Hogan not only had the honor of beating one of the most hated heels in history in the Iron Shiek, but he also has the record for longest reign as WWE Champion at 1,474 days.

Reigns is now approaching that mark with his 1,244 days as the Universal Champion. He has defeated legends like Goldberg, Edge, and John Cena. Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso have also fallen at the feet of The Tribal Chief during his spectaular reign.

There were several moments when Reigns could have lost to a worthy star. McIntyre was given a hero's treatment before facing The Tribal Chief at Clash as the Castle in his home country. Cody Rhodes also had a great chance to finally end The Head of the Table's dominance, but it was not to be, at WrestleMania 39.

With Reigns getting even closer and closer to Hogan's record, it would be a missed opportunity for the current record holder not to go face-to-face with the man who could become the new holder of this record.

