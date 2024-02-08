Roman Reigns could defeat The Rock and lose his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 in two possible scenarios suggested by veteran

Pro wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer has provided his take on how WWE should handle The Rock and Roman Reigns situation ahead of the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

WWE Universe erupted with frustration over Triple H and the company after Cody Rhodes announced that he wouldn't challenge The Tribal Chief at Mania despite winning the Royal Rumble 2024. The American Nightmare welcomed The Great One and seemingly gave his main event spot to the Hollywood star.

This created a backlash amongst the fans as they heavily chanted "Rocky Sucks" and showcased "WeWantCody" signs across the arena on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Today, Reigns and Dwayne Johnson are set for an iconic face-off at the WrestleMania XL kick-off event, which would probably lay out the final plans between the two men and how WWE pulls the trigger on Rhodes.

Ahead of the media event, Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, shed light on how The Rock could end up receiving nothing but love from fans after helping The American Nightmare finish his story:

"The perfect scenario would be Rock vs Roman on the first night, Rock gets sc***ed by Solo and the Bloodline and all these guys. And then the second night, they go to screw Cody (against Roman) like they did last year, and Rock saves and Cody wins. Rock leaves as a babyface and Cody leaves as the champion."

Dave Meltzer says The Rock and Roman Reigns may fail at something that Stone Cold Steve Austin and a 39-year-old star succeeded in

At WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens competed in a singles competition in a No Holds Barred match. Despite being 57 at that time, Steve Austin defeated his opponent, and Meltzer credited The Prizefighter for that.

During the same conversation, the wrestling journalist mentioned that Owens is better than Reigns when it comes to carrying a full-fledged contest forward against someone less experienced.

Dave Meltzer believes that The Rock and The Tribal Chief may have failed to do what the WWE Hall of Famer and Kevin Owens managed to pull off in an incredible feat two years ago:

"Kevin Owens in a lot of ways is a lot better than Roman Reigns, as far as in the ring and being able to carry a match with someone who's not that experienced," Meltzer said.

The WWE Universe will be at the edge of its seats to see what the Stamford-based company has planned for the WrestleMania XL kick-off event in Las Vegas.

