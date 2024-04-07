Roman Reigns embarrassingly botched a spot twice at WWE WrestleMania; Cody Rhodes had to call an audible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed that Roman Reigns botched a spot twice during the main event match at WWE WrestleMania Saturday, forcing Cody Rhodes to call an audible.

The Tribal Chief joined forces with his cousin, The Rock, in a massive tag team match against The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They battled in the main event of the first night of this year's Show of Shows. Despite The Visionary and Rhodes' efforts, they failed to defeat The Bloodline.

During the match, Rhodes unexpectedly locked fingers with Reigns. While Morgan's co-host Glenn Rubenstein wondered why The American Nightmare would use such a move, the former WWE Superstar explained that he had to call an audible after his opponent seemingly 'blew' a spot twice.

"[When Cody put out his hand to lock up fingers with Roman, it's like, why didn't they just arm wrestle?] Because they blew the spot. They blew the spot. Him and Roman blew that spot. They blew the spot. Roman screwed up where he's throwing a clothesline, Cody ducks it. He went to it twice and they screwed it up both times. So, Cody calmed the mat down and went back to this bullsh*t," he said. [52:30 - 52:50]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will fight again at WWE WrestleMania Sunday

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief are set to clash again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania on Sunday. The title match will now be contested under Bloodline Rules after Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost their tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

While The Rock is expected to get involved in the title match on Sunday, he teased other surprises during the post-show press conference. Nevertheless, The Final Boss refused to give any spoilers on possible returns.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief last year after interference from Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline will also cost The American Nightmare his title match at this year's WrestleMania.

After his loss on Night One, do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE