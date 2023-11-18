"Roman Reigns can't escape this time," "End of Tribal Era" - WWE Universe wants 39-year-old star to dethrone The Tribal Chief at Backlash 2024

Roman Reigns has written history with his legendary reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. However, fans are convinced that The Tribal Chief will lose the title to a popular star at Backlash 2024.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns defended his title outside the United States when he successfully defeated Sami Zayn in Canada at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. However, the number of title defenses by The Tribal Chief has significantly reduced over the past few years.

Recently, WWE announced its first-ever premium live event in France which at Backlash 2024. Fans are excited for the event and want Baron Corbin to wrestle and finally dethrone Roman Reigns, as he's extremely over with the crowd in Paris after his last visit during a live event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Earlier this year, WWE hosted a live event in Paris. During the show, Baron Corbin received enormous love and support from the crowd, even though the Lone Wolf was a heel at the time. Fans want Corbin to be at the event in some capacity and many want him in a match against The Tribal Chief for the title.

Baron Corbin was the last WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match

In 2019, Roman Reigns returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 35. However, management decided to take it slow with The Big Dog as he entered into different feuds in the preceedkng months on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The Big Dog defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 and feuded with him and Shane McMahon. He was later drafted to Friday Night SmackDown and continued his feud with McMahon, following which he locked horns with Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan.

Daniel Bryan ultimately teamed up with Roman to take on Rowan and Luke Harper. By the end of the year, The Big Dog started a long feud with Baron Corbin (fka King Corbin) on Friday Night SmackDown. The King of the Ring winner was often assisted by Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The Revival.

Baron Corbin became one of the few superstars to have had a pinfall victory over Reigns when he defeated him in a Tables Ladders and Chairs match at the namesake event in 2019. It was the last time The Big Dog was pinned in a singles competition.

When and to whom do you think Roman Reigns will lose the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

