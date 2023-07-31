"Roman Reigns wouldn't even acknowledge sh*t like that" - 'Triggered' Seth Rollins snapping at a fan causes an uproar among WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' appearance at the latest SuperShow in Coral Gables, Florida, has stirred controversy after he snapped at a fan.

The Architect defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in the main event. Before closing the show, he took the microphone to cut a promo and faced difficulties as his mic constantly kept cutting off.

The RAW Superstar was still in the middle of a promo when a fan called him a "fake a*s champion." Seth Rollins pointed at the guy in the audience and called him out during his promo. He noted how he works hard to deliver a good show and be a fighting champion. Rollins insisted that he was far from a "fake a*s champion" and said:

"Got one guy over here. That guy. That guy right there called me a fake a** champion. I'm here in your city, sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood. I'm far from a fake a** champion. I'm a fighting champion because you guys deserve (...) [mic cuts off]. You deserve The Visionary. You deserve the world champion, Seth..." [1:39 - 2:55]

You can view Rollins' full promo via this link.

A video capturing the turn of events went viral on social media, dividing the WWE Universe in their reaction. Several fans claimed that Rollins should not have reacted that way as others can now quickly identify what triggers him. Many suggested that The Architect should have ignored the fan's disrespectful comment.

A few also used the opportunity to suggest that the spectator wasn't entirely wrong, as Rollins' "overreaction" proves he is a secondary champion in the company. They argued that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would not even acknowledge a comment like that.

Here's what some WWE fans had to say about Seth Rollins snapping at a spectator for calling him a "fake a*s champion":

"Someone who has been in the industry as long as he has, and that stuff still bothers him. Roman Reigns wouldn't even acknowledge sh*t like that," wrote a fan in reply to Rollins' video.

PrinceIsDead @PrinceIsDeadX @WrestlingNewsCo Why even bother calling them out that way? What does Rollins gain? He's proven as one of the best this generation so why care about a random person he'll never meet again?

Dean Beaupre @DeanBeaupre @WrestlingNewsCo Not hard to win an argument when you have a mic and the fan doesn't

Raye 💖 @badazz___ oh brother. He literally sat there thinking of a comeback and this what he came up with lol twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

Rollins' reaction to the "fake a*s champion" comment also amassed support from some of his fans. Many said he was right to shut the troll and use the phrase to cut a promo as a top babyface champion would do to close the show.

Seth Rollins desperate to settle the score with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023. The two superstars met for the contract signing of their title bout on RAW last week, where The Architect fell prey to The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio joined Balor in brutally attacking Rollins in a violent main event segment. Rollins' friend and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn, also rushed to the ring but met with the same fate.

The Architect is expected to get revenge against the top heel stable on the red brand this week. It will be the final meeting between the champion and the challenger before their title bout at SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins reacts on RAW's go-home episode before the upcoming premium live event.