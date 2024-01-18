"Roman Reigns fell to his knees" - Fans react to 37-year-old WWE star possibly returning to in-ring action after 4 months

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest superstar in WWE right now. He has a massive target on his back, and he could now be forced to deal with another nemesis following the potential in-ring debut of Nick Aldis.

The 37-year-old joined WWE in 2023 as a backstage producer. On the October 13 episode of SmackDown, Triple H introduced him as the new general manager of the Friday night show. He has done a tremendous job so far, featuring in some heated angles with The Bloodline.

Nick Aldis booked a blockbuster Fatal-Four-Way match for Royal Rumble 2024. Roman Reigns is set to take on AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a title bout, much to The Bloodline's displeasure.

The National Treasure wrestled his last match on October 7, 2023. In a recent interview, Aldis said anything was possible when it came to an in-ring return after nearly four months:

"Anything is possible in WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I'm just grateful that there's an interest in it. At the same time, I'm fully committed to being the best general manager of all time, so I'll cross that bridge if I come to it." (H/T Dailymail)

You can view some of the fan reactions below:

Nick Aldis put Roman Reigns in his place on WWE SmackDown, believes Bill Apter

Roman Reigns summoned Nick Aldis to his locker room on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown to discuss the matches booked by the blue brand's general manager. Nick Aldis was unfazed and even took a shot at The Head of the Table.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter commented on the segment:

"They were sitting in his office. He asked Paul Heyman, Roman asked Paul Heyman to leave the room and you wondered what that was all about. And then, Aldis just sits down and Roman kept sitting forward with everything Aldis was going in like, ‘What? I run this. This is my show.’ He was putting [him in] his place, and you don’t see that happen to Roman Reigns a lot." [From 22:39 onwards]

Nick Aldis has never wrestled in WWE despite being a long-time wrestling veteran. It will be interesting to see if he makes an in-ring return soon.

