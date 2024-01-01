Roman Reigns' former rival sends a message to WWE fans ahead of his 10th Royal Rumble Match

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' former rival recently sent a message to fans on social media ahead of his 10th Royal Rumble match. The name in question is Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes' first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted between 2006 and 2016. He parted ways with the company after some creative disagreements. The American Nightmare then started performing for different independent promotions and eventually became one of the vice presidents of AEW.

However, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and became one of the company's biggest faces. Rhodes has already won the 2023 Royal Rumble and has participated in nine Rumble matches up to now.

WWE recently posted a snippet of Cody winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, which caught The American Nightmare's attention, and he sent a message to the fans, teasing winning the bout again in 2024.

"You know what we’ve got to do," Rhodes tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes will go after Roman Reigns if he wins the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that he believes Cody Rhodes will choose Roman Reigns as his next opponent if he wins the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Apter also added that he thinks CM Punk is the favorite to win the Rumble over Rhodes this year.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

Some fans believe Rhodes will finally finish his story in 2024 after dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

