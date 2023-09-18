"Roman Reigns," "H is so bad" - Fans divided over latest rumored WWE signing being pushed straight to the top

Fans on Twitter were divided over the latest WWE rumored signing being pushed straight to the top in the company. The star in question is former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill started her career with AEW in November 2020 and quickly became one of the biggest faces of the company. She went on to win the TBS Championship and had an unbeaten 60-match streak. However, according to multiple reports, Jade's contract with All Elite Wrestling has expired, and she is ready to jump ship to WWE.

Fightful Wrestling recently took to Twitter to ask fans which wrestler should be put in a storyline with Jade Cargill upon her potential debut.

Fans quickly noticed the post and started commenting. One fan hilariously wrote that Cargill should go after Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

A fan wanted Jade to go after Roxanne Perez in NXT. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell should be involved in a feud with her if she debuts on RAW. They also blamed Triple H for not using talents properly on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

One fan wants Cargill to team up with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

Expand Tweet

A fan believes she should first go in a feud with Bianca Belair, then Charlotte Flair, and her last target should be Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

One fan only posted a GIF, making it clear that they want her to go against Becky Lynch.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believes Jade Cargill going into a feud with Bianca Belair would be great.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill could reportedly become the top woman in WWE, just like Roman Reigns is for the men's division

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for a few years now. He has been the Undisputed Universal Champion and the leader of the most dominant faction, The Bloodline.

According to a report by Xero News, Triple H believes Jade Cargill could become the top woman in WWE. The report also mentioned that the 31-year-old will not be put in a stable, instead, she will be presented as one of the main attractions of the women's division.

"I'm hearing IF Jade Cargill does join WWE, she is heading straight to the main roster - she won't be in a stable, she will be presented as the 'Final Boss' of the Women's division. WWE have super high hopes for her, Triple H thinks she will become the top woman in the company over time."

Fans want Cargill to go against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for her.

Which star do you think will go in a feud with Jade Cargill upon her potential debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here