Roman Reigns is doing important work according to WWE veteran; points out big issue with company currently

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan recently talked about Roman Reigns' current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

For more than 1,190 days, Reigns has reigned supreme as the Undisputed Champion, leading the company. However, few recent criticisms suggest that this lengthy tenure has reached its peak. With The Tribal Chief's limited schedule, some feel it's time for someone new to carry the title into the future. But this is not the case, according to Kevin Sullivan.

During a recent episode of Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan expressed his views that there were too many titles in the industry today, highlighting that frequent title changes could diminish a championship's significance.

The former WCW star specifically commended Reigns' status as the Undisputed Champion, citing it as a positive outcome.

“Absolutely. That’s why I love that Roman has the belt. It means that he is the guy. … They were passing that thing around. No disrespect to anybody, but a 16-time world champion?” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Kevin Sullivan was glad that Roman Reigns retained his WWE title at WrestleMania 39

During the same podcast, Kevin Sullivan said that he was happy at the decision of Roman Reigns successfully retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes earlier this year.

Sullivan further mentioned that the fan reaction would be significantly greater and more enthusiastic when Cody Rhodes eventually defeats The Tribal Chief in their next encounter.

“And that’s why I was so glad that [Roman Reigns] won [at] WrestleMania. Because when Cody [Rhodes] does beat him, you know that he is going to get a huge pop. When Cody wins the belt, … he won’t get that heat he would’ve got after the Sami Zayn [loss] in Montreal. If [Cody] had won after Sami had torn that place down, I think there would’ve been some backlash on him.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to make his return on the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Do you agree with Kevin Sullivan's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.