"Roman Reigns is just boring" - WWE fans left furious after controversial Crown Jewel main event

Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Crown Jewel main event last night, leaving fans with mixed feelings.

Reigns recently returned on SmackDown following a break after SummerSlam, and immediately crossed paths with the fastest-rising megastar in the blue brand's history. Knight had formed a fresh alliance with John Cena, who further propelled his spot on the roster.

Knight then challenged Reigns for the gold at the recently concluded premium live event, but could not dethrone The Tribal Chief. The two looked equally strong throughout the match, with LA Knight being the first to go for offense.

It took him some time, but Roman Reigns eventually gained the upper hand halfway through the entertaining encounter. Knight pushed the champion to his limits, and stunned fans by even kicking out of a Spear.

In the end, a timely interference from Jimmy Uso saved Reigns, who was on the brink of losing his gold. Knight was quick to fight back against the odds, but Reigns turned things around, pinning the challenger to retain his gold.

The result drew mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, with fans divided in their opinion regarding Roman Reigns' title defenses. While many rejoiced about the historic champion reign's extension beyond another grueling defense, others criticized the predictable booking.

Fans were disappointed with the same "boring" finish to Roman's title matches, where The Bloodline helps him retain his gold with their interferences. A few argued that the Tribal Chief can't win his matches on his own.

Here's how fans reacted to Roman Reigns defeating LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023:

It is worth noting that the referee also made a huge botch during this match. It came when Knight was pinning Reigns, and the referee hit the three count. The moment should have technically crowned the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns sends a message after massive win at Crown Jewel 2023

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has held the title for 1162+ days following the win in his latest match at Crown Jewel. Roman took to social media to send a message after the match, labeling himself "Untouchable."

Recent backstage reports have claimed that he will likely take an extended time off, with Crown Jewel being his last title defense in 2023. It could be one of the several reasons behind WWE booking LA Knights at Crown Jewel 2023.

Reigns' next title defense is reportedly scheduled for Royal Rumble, meaning he would most likely miss Survivor Series. Additionally, The Bloodline leader could stay off WWE television at least until January 2024.

