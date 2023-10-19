"Roman Reigns is not in his league," "Best heel in a long time" - WWE Universe names 3-time champion as the biggest heel of our generation

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is going down in the company books for generations to come. However, The Tribal Chief is still not regarded as the biggest heel of our generation by the fans as they picked two-time North American Champion Dominik Mysterio's recent heel work.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio turned heel for the first time in his career when he attacked Edge and Rey Mysterio to align with The Judgment Day. The trajectory of Dom's career changed drastically when he started coming out with Rhea Ripley, and the two became Dom Dom and Mami, respectively.

Over the past few months, fans have been loving Dominik Mysterio's work as a heel with the company. To make matters worse, he started defeating more babyface stars and ended up winning the North American Championship from Wes Lee and Trick Williams.

Even in defeat, Dom Dom has remained one of the most despicable heels of our time, and fans are calling him one of the greatest heels of our generation over the past few months. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dominik Mysterio in WWE after his run with The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio has previously faced Roman Reigns in WWE

In 2021, Roman Reigns' Bloodline had started to dominate Friday Night SmackDown. After defeating the likes of Edge and Daniel Bryan, The Tribal Chief was crushing competition on the brand. However, he wanted The Usos to step up and win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In the same year, Dominik Mysterio was a babyface alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, and The Mysterios were working in the tag team division. Later, the father-son duo made history when they won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Dirty Dawgs.

During the summer, Roman Reigns feuded with the likes of Edge and John Cena as the Universal Champion. Meanwhile, The Usos feuded with The Mysterios after Roman Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Rey inside Hell in a Cell.

During this period, Dominik Mysterio had countless encounters against Reigns in tag team matches. The two also shot an infamous segment during which The Tribal Chief powerbombed Dom Dom out of the ring during the Thunderdome Era. Sadly, the two have never faced each other in a singles bout.

