Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed Universal Title in a 2-minute squash match against 260-pound legend, WWE Universe jokes

Roman Reigns has entered 2024 as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, some fans joked about The Head of the Table potentially losing his title in a squash match to a 260-pound legend. That name is none other than his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Brahma Bull made a stunning return during the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. He confronted a returning Jinder Mahal and laid the smackdown before making his intentions clear about coming after The Head of the Table. The seeds have been officially planted for the long-awaited match between the two Anoa'I family members down the road.

With the Australian officials already courting The Rock for Elimination Chamber in February 2024, it's almost a foregone conclusion that The Great One will be lacing up his boots again. The WWE Universe hilariously pitched the idea of The People's Champion knocking Reigns off his perch in under two minutes at the marquee premium live event.

Some fans even entertained the thought of Solo Sikoa being the one to cost Reigns his throne.

Check out the reactions below:

The Rock last held a WWE title back in 2013

Vince Russo weighs in on potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo backed the company for potentially heading towards The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows:

"The Rock and Roman Reigns is the biggest match they could produce for WrestleMania without a shadow of a doubt. So, I am not going to argue with that decision," he said.

The Tribal Chief recently took to his official Twitter/X handle to share a hilarious reaction to The Brahma Bull calling him out on Monday Night RAW. Check out his response here.

Would you like to see The Rock squash The Bloodline leader at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

