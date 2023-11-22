"Roman Reigns must only drop it to Cody Rhodes," "Cancel WWE if it happens" - Fans upset over 30-year-old star possibly winning at Royal Rumble 2024

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest match that could take place at WrestleMania 40, which could be The American Nightmare's crowning moment.

However, fans recently rejected an idea involving a monster push to the 30-year-old star who will win the Men's Royal Rumble and go on to face The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes was moments away from defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when Solo Sikoa returned to the ring and cost the challenger the match. Both rivals have been on different paths ever since WrestleMania 39.

However, Solo Sikoa is slowly climbing to the top of the Island of Relevancy after defeating John Cena and receiving a treatment similar to The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE Universe immediately rejected the idea of Sikoa winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match and facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the title.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The WWE Universe has pitched a rematch between The Enforcer of The Bloodline and The Leader of Cenation for Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 instead of taking Cody Rhodes' spot at the event against The Tribal Chief.

It will be interesting to see what the company does next with Solo on the blue brand.

Wrestling veteran is against the idea of Solo Sikoa going over Cody Rhodes and dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Fans across the globe have blamed Solo Sikoa for Cody Rhodes' loss against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39. However, The American Nightmare is on the path to getting his rematch against The Tribal Chief for the title.

Lately, fans have started to believe that Solo Sikoa will turn on The Tribal Chief. However, many also believe Sikoa isn't ready to hold the gold. Speaking on Sportskeeda UnSkripted, Bill Apter gave his take on who should dethrone the champion.:

"No. Solo to me, and I read this somewhere people said they brought him in like the monster, and he is not the monster that they were trying to make. I don't know why I saw 'monster' written all over this guy." [From 38:23 onward]

The management is building up The Enforcer as a dominant and unstoppable heel after his terrifying performance against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see if he ends up taking the title from The Tribal Chief.

Do you want Solo Sikoa to win the title from Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

