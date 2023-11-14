Roman Reigns needs to discipline Jimmy Uso after recent actions at a house show, according to WWE fans

Roman Reigns has the weight of the world on his shoulders as the head of the Bloodline, and even though the faction has somewhat diminished, it comes with keeping members in line. Jimmy Uso has been pushing Reigns' buttons for some time now with his attitude and how he carries himself. According to fans, his recent actions at a house show might be enough to have the Tribal Chief bench him.

At a recent WWE house show, Jimmy was facing Kevin Owens. During the match, the two went through various combinations, avoiding the critical moves, until Owens was suddenly hit with a superkick. As he tried to recover himself, Jimmy appeared to be revving himself up for another move - one fans found familiar.

He was brushing his hand up and down in preparation for it, clear that he was going for Roman Reigns' Superman Punch. He spent time getting ready for the punch and allowed Owens to get to his feet. On top of that, when he tried to hit the punch, he missed and got a Stunner. As a result, he lost the match.

Fans seeing the entire thing on Twitter felt that the star might need to be disciplined by Roman Reigns. Some fans also felt that Reigns might ditch The Bloodline completely and prove himself solo, while others commented on Jimmy going too far.

Things might be going too far for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has made it his job to keep things serious in the Bloodline

In recent weeks, although Jimmy Uso has not been too serious, even adopting a casual attitude at times, Reigns has been very serious about what he wants from his team members.

While Jimmy Uso lay down on a sofa next to Reigns and tried to give excuses or say words that the Tribal Chief didn't approve of, like "Yeet," Reigns let him know that these things were not going to happen on his watch.

