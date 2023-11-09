"Roman Reigns' next opponent", "Sc***ing over LA Knight huh" – WWE Universe reacts as legendary star reportedly set to return on SmackDown

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to react to recent reports suggesting that legendary star AJ Styles is probably set to return this week on SmackDown.

Styles was last seen on the September 22 episode of the blue brand where he was brutally assaulted by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The Phenomenal One was supposed to team up with John Cena against Solo and Jimmy but after he was attacked, The Cenation Leader had to team up with LA Knight for the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Since then AJ Styles has been absent from WWE television. However, according to latest reports, the former Intercontinental Champion is set to return on this week's episode of SmackDown.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post about Styles' potential return and other matches that are scheduled for this week's Friday Night Show. Twitter users were quick to take note of the post and commented on it.

Most fans were convinced that AJ Styles was returning this week to start a feud with Roman Reigns. One of them thought he might show up as a heel and probably feud against LA Knight.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Others reacted to the matches scheduled for this week and some couldn't control their excitement about witnessing Carlito in his first singles match since his return.

Some more screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE Hall of Famer hails AJ Styles' in-ring work

During a recent episode of his ARN podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson hailed AJ Styles' in-ring work and believes The Phenomenal One doesn't get enough credit for how good a wrestler he is.

"AJ Styles," Anderson said. "Just always was very aware and respectful of his talent. I'm not sure he ever did with WWE or ever will be rewarded or understood just how good he is. You know he does enough flashy stuff that he really keeps you tuned in. But he also does some really cool stuff in the ring and it's just one of those that you know I would watch from afar and watch how good he was and just marvel at the guy."

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Styles again on the Stamford-based promotion's television. It remains to be seen if The Phenomenal One will return this week on SmackDown and confront either Roman Reigns or LA Knight.

