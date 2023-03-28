"Roman Reigns is next" - WWE Universe reacts to Bloodline member's incredible winning streak ending on RAW

On this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes collided with Solo Sikoa in a singles match in the main event. The Enforcer's undefeated streak came to an end during the show, and it got a lot of wrestling fans buzzing on social media.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During an in-ring segment between the two stars on the red brand last week, the former told Solo that he was not ready. This led to a physical confrontation between them.

After Rhodes defeated Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown this past Friday night, Paul Heyman announced that the former Intercontinental Champion would take on Solo Sikoa on RAW. During the bout, Rhodes performed two Cody Cutters and Cross-Rhods to emerge victorious.

This is the first time that The Bloodline member has been pinned on the main roster. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the end of the streak in a series of tweets.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Solo Sikoa suffers his first clean loss to Cody Rhodes.



Is it a sign of things to come this weekend at Wrestlemania?



juan lopez @JC_Lopez209 @JDfromNY206 This ain't gonna hurt him. Cody isn't losing before WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa really isn't in anything important, he's just a Dominant lackey for Roman. So yeah it makes sense. @JDfromNY206 This ain't gonna hurt him. Cody isn't losing before WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa really isn't in anything important, he's just a Dominant lackey for Roman. So yeah it makes sense.

JP5150 @DrakJP5150 @JDfromNY206 Wow. Not going to lie I feel a little underwhelmed at Solo Sikoa losing clean. I actually believed that it was going to end in a screwy finish where KO, Sami and Cody fight against the Uso Bros. Well regardless Cody was not losing so I guess the end was to be expected. @JDfromNY206 Wow. Not going to lie I feel a little underwhelmed at Solo Sikoa losing clean. I actually believed that it was going to end in a screwy finish where KO, Sami and Cody fight against the Uso Bros. Well regardless Cody was not losing so I guess the end was to be expected.

sydney @heeljey CODY JUST TOOK SOLOS UNDEFEATED STREAK. HES GONNA DO THE SAME WITH ROMANS PIN STREAK AT MANIA CODY JUST TOOK SOLOS UNDEFEATED STREAK. HES GONNA DO THE SAME WITH ROMANS PIN STREAK AT MANIA

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman The ending to that main event was well laid out to maximize drama. Cody ENDS Solo Sikoa’s undefeated streak to close the go home RAW for mania. Probably my favorite HHH RAW. The ending to that main event was well laid out to maximize drama. Cody ENDS Solo Sikoa’s undefeated streak to close the go home RAW for mania. Probably my favorite HHH RAW.

Before they collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will meet in the ring one more time on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. Things could get physical between the two stars.

