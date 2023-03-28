"Roman Reigns is next" - WWE Universe reacts to Bloodline member's incredible winning streak ending on RAW

On this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes collided with Solo Sikoa in a singles match in the main event. The Enforcer's undefeated streak came to an end during the show, and it got a lot of wrestling fans buzzing on social media.
The American Nightmare is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During an in-ring segment between the two stars on the red brand last week, the former told Solo that he was not ready. This led to a physical confrontation between them.
After Rhodes defeated Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown this past Friday night, Paul Heyman announced that the former Intercontinental Champion would take on Solo Sikoa on RAW. During the bout, Rhodes performed two Cody Cutters and Cross-Rhods to emerge victorious.
This is the first time that The Bloodline member has been pinned on the main roster. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the end of the streak in a series of tweets.
Before they collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will meet in the ring one more time on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. Things could get physical between the two stars.
Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!
Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here