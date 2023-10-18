"Roman Reigns pales in comparison" - 36-year-old WWE star is 'in the conversation of best in the world,' according to fans

Roman Reigns is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hostage, according to some fans. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old star is doing something incredible on the RAW brand.

Roman Reigns' current run as champion hasn't been as entertaining as many would have expected. He hasn't defended his title often, and many diehard viewers are displeased with it.

Compared to The Tribal Chief, Gunther has been doing some incredible work as the Intercontinental Champion. The latest episode of WWE RAW saw him reach a mind-blowing milestone as he competed in his 75th match for the title on the show.

The Ring General's pull factor, along with his work in the ring, has fans believing he is better than Roman Reigns. Many think he can be labeled as the best in the world among active wrestlers.

Several fans took to Twitter to celebrate Gunther's incredible milestone. They pointed out that The Ring General was second to none in WWE.

Gunther not only defends his title frequently but also puts on excellent matches that are labeled as "bangers" by many. He hasn't competed in too many squash bouts and hasn't required the help of his Imperium stablemates in recent months to retain his gold.

Will Roman Reigns recruit Gunther's former rival to The Bloodline?

The Bloodline has been weakened by the departure of Jey Uso and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. The fact that the two stars are on the opposite side of the Samoan faction has Roman Reigns concerned.

Fans recently saw Paul Heyman make his way to WWE NXT on Reigns' orders. He supported Bron Breakker in a match against Carmelo Hayes on last week's show.

Breakker could find a spot in The Bloodline soon as an Honorary Uce. Reigns might use the 26-year-old WWE star's services as early as Crown Jewel 2023 if he defends his gold against LA Knight. The same could turn true if The Tribal Chief comes face to face against Gunther down the line.

Breakker has pinned The Ring General in NXT, and Reigns could exploit that experience if he has to face the dominant star in the coming months. It would be a great way to introduce the former champion to the main roster before he goes on a solo run.

Do you want to see Gunther take on Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

